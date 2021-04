Metu signed a multi-year contract with the Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Metu has been a regular part of the Kings' rotation since late March. Over his past 17 appearances, he's averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.5 minutes. Recently, he's been sharing reserve center minutes with Damian Jones, as Hassan Whiteside has been ousted from the rotation.