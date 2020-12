Metu has signed a two-way contract with Sacramento, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Metu was recently waived by the Kings on Monday after joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal in November. The former second-round pick in 2018 by the Spurs will likely join the Kings' G League squad to begin the season. Metu averaged 3.2 points in 18 games with the Spurs last year.