Metu (wrist) played nine minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 110-108 win over the Hawks, producing seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one turnover.

Suiting up for the first time since mid-February after recovering from a fractured wrist, Metu filled light backup minutes at power forward behind Harrison Barnes. The 24-year-old gave the Kings a nice scoring punch during his time on the floor, but he'll likely have a tough time seeing his minutes expand beyond this level if Barnes isn't moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.