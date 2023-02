Metu closed with eight points (4-4 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 176-175 double-overtime victory over the Clippers.

Metu picked up some extra run Friday with Domantas Sabonis fouling out after 31 minutes. Metu usually sees minutes in the low teens most nights and that's likely to be the case Sunday against the Thunder.