Metu produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 win over the Thunder.

Metu's minutes were elevated due to the game devolving into a blowout in the second half, but the 24-year-old should still have a spot in the Kings' frontcourt rotation in more competitive contests for the remainder of the season. Aside from the three games he missed to begin May due to a back injury, Metu has received double-digit minutes in each of Sacramento's last 12 contests.