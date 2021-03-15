Metu (wrist) is listed as out for Monday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Metu has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with a fractured right wrist, and the Kings have yet to indicate when he might be ready to return to the court. Even when he's been healthy this season, Metu hasn't regularly been featured in head coach Luke Walton's rotation when all of Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley and Hassan Whiteside (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) are available.