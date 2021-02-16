Metu will be sidelined for several weeks after fracturing his right wrist in Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Metu broke his hand following a dunk on Jonas Valanciunas. Metu was hanging on the rim with his legs on Valanciunas' shoulders, and Valanciunas responded by twisting Metu's leg, which forced Metu to lose control of the rim and fall onto the court. Based on the wording of the report, Metu seems unlikely to return before the All-Star break in early March.