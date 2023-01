Metu (knee) was active in Monday's shootaround ahead of their matchup with the Grizzlies, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Metu was handed a questionable designation Monday after exiting Saturday's contest with a left knee injury. He underwent an MRI which came back clean but considering the Kings are fully healthy and Metu owns a depth role, it would not be surprising to see him sit. If that happens, Trey Lyles and Richaun Holmes could pick up extra minutes off the bench.