Metu had six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 154-105 loss to the Jazz.

Metu received his first start of the season after Harrison Barnes (groin) was ruled out. This was certainly a baptism of fire for Metu who had to contend with the likes of Rudy Gobert on the offensive end of the floor. It is unclear how long Barnes will remain sidelined or whether Metu will maintain his spot in the opening unit until such time Barnes can return. No matter the case, Metu is unlikely to be anything more than a streaming option if you can catch him on the right night.