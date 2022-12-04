Metu had 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-96 victory over the Clippers.

Metu attempted only three shots from the field, but he drained each of them and also knocked down a season-high four attempts from the charity stripe. Saturday marked the first time since Nov. 22 against Memphis that he was able to score in double figures. It's also worth noting that Metu has secured eight boards in back-to-back contests after averaging 3.1 rebounds per game through his first 11 contests of the 2022-23 campaign.