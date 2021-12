Metu is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to an apparent knee injury,Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

It's unclear when this issue came about for Metu and how severe it possibly is. The 24-year-old has started 11 of the last 17 games for the Kings and has become an important member of the rotation. The Kings are extremely shorthanded throughout their lineup due to a recent spurt of COVID-19 cases and could face an even bigger shortage if Metu is unable to go.