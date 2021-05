Metu totaled 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Memphis.

Metu filled in as the Kings' starting power forward in place of Marvin Bagley (leg) and finished with a career-high 17 points. He flashed a good stroke from deep, making a career-best four three-pointers on 10 attempts. Metu has reached double-digit scoring in each of his past four contests, averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 boards over that span.