Metu recorded 16 points (8-12 FG), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 134-120 loss to the Timberwolves.

Metu has carved out a consistent role with the Kings since late March. Tuesday's performance was the culmination of that, as he scored a career-high 16 points. Over his past 14 appearances, he's averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.1 minutes.