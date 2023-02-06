Metu finished Sunday's 136-104 loss to the Pelicans with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 10 minutes.

Even though none of the Kings' starters played more than 30 minutes in the blowout loss, Metu didn't see an expanded role as the backup to starting center Domantas Sabonis. Instead, head coach Mike Brown turned the game over to most of his deep reserves in the fourth quarter, with Richaun Holmes playing the final 10:19 of the contest while Metu rode the bench. Metu at least managed to produce well during his time on the floor, and he looks to have clearly supplanted Holmes for the No. 2 role at center. Even so, Metu likely won't be the fantasy radar outside of the deepest of leagues unless Sabonis misses time at some point.