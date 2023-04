Metu notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-9 FT) and nine rebounds over 17 minutes during Friday's 119-97 loss to the Warriors.

With Sacramento resting a majority of its regulars, Metu saw an increased role off the bench. He scored a season-high 15 points and also tied his season-best mark with nine boards. When he's played at least 15 minutes this season (10 games), Metu has averaged 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 16.4 minutes.