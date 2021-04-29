Metu will start in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

After signing a multi-year deal with the Kings earlier in the day, Metu will join the starting lineup for the first time this season in place of Harrison Barnes, who is out with a groin injury. The 24-year-old is averaging 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in just over 10 minutes per game this season, and he's had a consistent role in the Kings' rotation as of late.