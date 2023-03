Metu provided seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) over eight minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over the Bulls.

Metu has been held under 10 minutes of playing time in four of his last six appearances, but he was efficient from the floor with his limited opportunities during Wednesday's narrow win. Across his last six outings, he's averaged 6.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game.