Metu had 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in Friday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

The absence of Hassan Whiteside (hip) allowed Metu a chance to shine. He showed upside by recording 10 points and eight rebounds that tied his season highs from last year. However, Metu has been quite inactive with 33 minutes of basketball across 13 Kings games.