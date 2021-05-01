Metu has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Lakers due to low back soreness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Metu took a hard fall in the second quarter Friday and walked slowly to the locker room. Marvin Bagley started the second half in his place, and Metu was ruled out for the game shortly after halftime. Prior to his departure, Metu totaled 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 14 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's matchup against Dallas.