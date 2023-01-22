Metu has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left knee injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Metu appeared to hyperextend his left knee on a drive to the basket during the second quarter of Saturday's contest, and he was limping noticeably when headed to the locker room. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Metu misses a few games as a best-case scenario.
