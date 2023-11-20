Duarte had 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 129-113 win over the Mavericks.

Duarte joined the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday with Kevin Huerter (finger) unavailable. Duarte responded with his best performance of the year fueled by an efficient showing from beyond the arc. He's averaging 4.5 points in 13.4 minutes per game over 11 appearances off the bench this season and will likely revert to that level of production if he reclaims a reserve role upon Huerter's return.