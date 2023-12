Duarte will move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Keegan Murray (back) is back with the starters after missing the past four games for the Kings. In five total starts this season, Duarte was pretty quiet with averages of 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.