Duarte (hand), who's listed as questionable, was a full participant during the Kings' morning shootaround and is trending toward playing Wednesday against the Pelicans, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Duarte, Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) and Trey Lyles (calf) are all expected to play despite being listed as questionable, but Keegan Murray (back) is trending in the wrong direction. If Murray is ruled out and Duarte is available, the latter would presumably take the former's spot in the starting lineup. In his only start this season, Duarte posted season highs in points (13), rebounds (eight), assists (four), steals (two) and minutes played (33).