Duarte has been diagnosed with a bone bruise after an MRI came back clear, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Duarte left Sunday's preseason game in the first half with a left knee injury and after subsequent testing, he has been diagnosed with a bone bruise. Duarte was performing well in a starting role before exiting with injury, he posted five points and two assists in 12 minutes of action. It will be interesting to see whether the Kings will continue to experiment with Duarte in the starting lineup when he returns from injury. At this point, his timetable for return remains unclear.