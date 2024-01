Duarte is back in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Duarte was replaced by Kevin Huerter in the starting five for Tuesday's game against Detroit, but Huerter left that game with an ankle issue and he's not available for Friday. As a starter this season, Duarte holds averages of 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.