Duarte tallied 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Duarte was limited to just four points while missing all six of his attempts from beyond the arc during Sacramento's preseason opener, but he was much more efficient Wednesday and also managed to contribute in some secondary categories. The 26-year-old was traded from Indiana to Sacramento at the end of June after averaging 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game over 46 appearances with the Pacers last year. He should have an opportunity to carve out reserve minutes on the wing with his new team once the regular season begins.