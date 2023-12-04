Duarte (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Duarte did not play in the team's last game after starting the previous four games, but he wasn't given an injury tag. Duarte is now listed as questionable for Monday's In-Season Tournament quarterfinal with left knee soreness, which could be an explanation for him not being featured against the Bulls. Then again, Duarte posted averages of 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 17.3 minutes per game over those four starts, so the team may have just been trying out a new rotation.