Duarte notched one point (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 15 minutes during Sunday's 133-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Duarte had one of his toughest showings of the season, but to be fair, the entire starting lineup outside of Domantas Sabonis struggled. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter had some success off the bench, scoring 17 points in 24 minutes. In 10 starts this season, Duarte holds averages of 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers.