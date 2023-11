Duarte posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals over 15 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Spurs.

Duarte played double-digit minutes Friday after being held below 10 minutes of playing time in each of his last three appearances. He racked up multiple steals for the first time this year but remained limited on the scoreboard, and he doesn't carry much fantasy upside as long as Harrison Barnes remains healthy.