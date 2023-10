The Kings exercised Duarte's (knee) fourth-year team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Duarte is now locked up for the next two years following an offseason trade that sent him from Indiana to Sacramento. His play noticeably fell off during the 2022-23 campaign, as he put up 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.5 minutes (46 games) after averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists in 28.0 minutes (55 games) during his rookie season.