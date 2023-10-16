Duarte was diagnosed Sunday with a bone bruise in his left knee after undergoing an MRI, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Duarte started and scored five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go with two assists and one rebound in 12 minutes before exiting Sunday's 121-115 preseason loss to the Warriors with the knee injury. He appears to have avoided a major injury after his MRI came back clean, but Duarte could be at risk of missing the Kings' final two preseason tilts during the upcoming week. Though Duarte picked up the starting nod Sunday over Kevin Huerter, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 relays that the expectation remains that Huerter will play off the top unit during the regular season.