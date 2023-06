Duarte was traded from the Pacers to the Kings on Friday in exchange for draft compensation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Duarte spent the first two years of his career in Indiana after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, but his production decreased slightly during his second professional season. He averaged 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game last season and will now have an opportunity to carve out a role with a new organization.