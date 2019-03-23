Kings' Cody Demps: Sent to G-League

Demps was assigned to the Kings G-League affiliate ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Suns, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Demps, who signed a 10-day deal with the Kings Friday, returned to the G-League affiliate Saturday. THe rationale for the move is unclear, however it seems likely that the Kings will recall Demps either ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers or before Tuesday's game against the Mavericks as they'll want to get a sense of what he has to offer before his contract expires.