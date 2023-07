Jones recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 80-70 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Jones led the Kings in points and rebounds in Monday's win. The second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft has stood out as one of Sacramento's top performers in the Summer League.