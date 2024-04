Jones registered seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-77 win over Brooklyn.

The 23 minutes were a career high for the 21-year-old rookie, and Jones used the extra court time to display some impressive defensive chops. The 2023 second-round pick out of Xavier could be carving out a consistent role in the backcourt rotation, especially with Harrison Barnes' minutes shrinking.