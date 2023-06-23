Jones was selected by the Celtics with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and traded to the Kings in exchange for the No. 38 overall pick and a future second-rounder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jones spent three seasons at Xavier and led the Musketeers to an NIT title following the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 33.9 minutes per game last year before deciding to enter the NBA Draft. Jones can score in transition while also possessing solid defensive abilities, and he has the size to serve as a shooting guard or small forward in the NBA. He'll likely compete with Malik Monk, Kessler Edwards and Terence Davis for playing time on the wing as a reserve.