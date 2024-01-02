Jones was recalled to Sacramento's roster from the G League's Stockton Kings on Tuesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones' G League performances have been a mixed bag thus far. The rookie is shooting a strong 63.3 percent at the rim, but he's knocking down just 28.6 percent of his threes through 11 games. Notably, he's been a versatile defender with point-of-attack chops and playmaking ability, evident by 25 combined steals and blocks. That being said, he's unlikely to play a meaningful role in Sacramento's rotation at this time.