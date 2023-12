Sacramento recalled Jones from the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Jones played in Stockton's loss to the G League Ignite on Tuesday, but it was his worst performance of the season, as he totaled just four points (2-8 FG) in 27 minutes. The rookie second-round pick figures to continue bouncing back and forth between the NBA club and G League squad throughout the season.