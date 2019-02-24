Kings' Corey Brewer: Doubtful vs. Minnesota

Brewer is unlikely to play Monday against the Timberwolves due to a right ocular injury.

Brewer failed to play in Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma City, although it's unclear if it was due to this same eye injury. Assuming Brewer won't take the court, expect Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley and Nemanja Bjelica to see more minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories