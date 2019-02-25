Kings' Corey Brewer: Game-time call Monday

Brewer (eye) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Brewer was originally listed as doubtful, but it sounds like he could play Monday if he checks out OK during warmups. The veteran has played a limited role during his time with the Kings, so his availability won't affect Sacramento's rotation too much either way.

