Kings' Corey Brewer: Game-time call Monday
Brewer (eye) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Brewer was originally listed as doubtful, but it sounds like he could play Monday if he checks out OK during warmups. The veteran has played a limited role during his time with the Kings, so his availability won't affect Sacramento's rotation too much either way.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...