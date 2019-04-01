Kings' Corey Brewer: Plays 20 minutes in Sunday's win
Brewer totaled six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Brewer contributed across every category. However, he went the entire month of March (16 appearances) without reaching double figures in scoring once. The 33-year-old veteran has maintained a decent role considering the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, he's really only worthy of consideration in the very deepest formats.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.