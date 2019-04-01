Kings' Corey Brewer: Plays 20 minutes in Sunday's win

Brewer totaled six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Brewer contributed across every category. However, he went the entire month of March (16 appearances) without reaching double figures in scoring once. The 33-year-old veteran has maintained a decent role considering the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, he's really only worthy of consideration in the very deepest formats.