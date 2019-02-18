Kings' Corey Brewer: Re-ups with Kings

Brewer signed a 10-day contract with the Kings on Monday.

Brewer didn't appear in a game during his first 10-day stint with the Kings, so he doesn't figure to play a large role in his second go-around. Once his upcoming 10-day contract expires, Sacramento will need to either sign Brewer for the remainder of the season or cut him loose.

