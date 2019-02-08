Kings' Corey Brewer: To latch on with Sacramento

Brewer is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brewer showed some life during his last stint with the 76ers, and he posted averages of 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals through seven contests. He'll add a much-needed veteran presence to Sacramento's locker room and will have 10 days to prove to the Kings that he's worth a contract for the remainder of the season.