Kings' Corey Brewer: To sign for rest of season

Brewer will sign with the Kings for the remainder of the season Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brewer's second 10-day contract expired today, so the Kings have decided to keep the veteran around for the remainder of their playoff push. While Brewer doesn't offer much in terms of offensive production, he's still proven to be a serviceable defender and high-energy guy in Sacramento. He'll likely continue playing a limited role off the bench for the Kings this season.