Kings' Cory Joseph: Active Thursday
Joseph (heel) is active for Thursday's contest against Philadelphia.
The guard had been dealing with some minor heal pain, but as anticipated, Joseph will be available to play. He'll presumably continue to backup teammate DeAaron Fox. Joseph is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 assists in 61 games played this season.
