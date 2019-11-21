Kings' Cory Joseph: Added to injury report
Joseph (heel) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Joseph dished out a career-high 14 assists during Wednesday's win over the Suns but bruised his heel in the process, leaving his status up in the air for Friday's matchup in Brooklyn. His availability should clear up following the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Dishes out career-high 14 assists•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Minimal production in start•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Starting Tuesday•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Playing limited minutes off bench•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Expected to be ready for opener•
-
Kings' Cory Joseph: Could miss remainder of preseason•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.