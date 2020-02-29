Kings' Cory Joseph: Back to bench with Fox returning
Joseph will come off the bench Friday against the Grizzlies.
With De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) available, Joseph will return to his usual bench role. As a reserve this season, he's averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.
