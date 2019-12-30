Play

Joseph compiled just two points, one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 loss to Denver.

Joseph moved back to the bench Sunday with De'Aaron Fox returning after a one-game absence. Even as a starter, Joseph never really had any value in standard leagues. The limited value he did have all but evaporates with Fox on the floor and so he can be dropped in all competitive formats.

