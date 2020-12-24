Joseph tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 124-122 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

While Joseph filled out the box score nicely in the season opener, this sort of performance isn't anything that he can be counted on to provide with much regularity. In 24.4 minutes per game last season, Joseph averaged 6.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.8 three-pointers, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks, production that keeps him well off the radar in most fantasy leagues.