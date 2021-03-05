Joseph scored 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds across 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Trail Blazers.

Joseph finished with double-digit points for the second straight contest following a brutal six-game stretch during which he averaged 2.2 points on 17.4 percent shooting from the field. The veteran guard appears to be back on track for meaningful minutes off Sacramento's bench, though his season per-game averages of 6.4 points and 2.4 assists make him a non-factor in fantasy.